Celebrating 100 Years Of Beauty, Glamour: Unilever Egypt Launches Enhanced LUX Soap Range

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Unilever Egypt proudly celebrates the global 100-year anniversary of its iconic LUX soap by unveiling an exciting new chapter in its storied legacy. To mark this centennial celebration, Unilever launched a revitalized LUX bar soap range, proudly Made in Egypt, that includes an enhanced formula with C, Vitamin E, and glycerin, designed to offer superior skincare benefits.

This milestone not only marks a century of LUX's tradition of glamour, femininity, and strength but also introduces a groundbreaking new formula and modern packaging that reflect Unilever's commitment to innovation and consumer satisfaction.

Since 1924, LUX has served women who cherish their beauty, offering not just high-quality beauty soaps and unmissable brand superiority but also a bold expression of femininity, built around pleasure and modern glamour.

Present in Egypt since more than 40 years, LUX fragrances and innovative formulas have always empowered a woman's character and self-expression. It wraps her in an invisible cloak of confidence that reveals the different sides of her personality and femininity, enabling her to face her everyday challenges and accompany her through success.

Thanks to our partners, customers, retailers and traders, who play an essential role in delivering our beauty products to every woman across Egypt. Their support in availing our products on every shelf in a timely manner played in pivotal role in our business, allowing Egyptian women to enjoy a unique moment of self-care and beauty.

Cem Tarik Yüksel , General Manager of Unilever North Africa, Levant, and Iraq, expressed his excitement about the brand's evolution:“Unilever has always been at the forefront of innovation, driven by our deep commitment to understanding and addressing consumer needs. The 100-year celebration of LUX is not just a tribute to its past but also a testament to our ongoing dedication to enhancing consumer experiences. Our new LUX soap range represents the culmination of extensive research and innovation, designed to deliver not only a luxurious experience but also tangible benefits that radiate authentic beauty.”

Tamer Mahmoud , Head of Personal Care, Beauty and Wellbeing, Media and Digital in North Africa, Levant, and Iraq, elaborated on the relaunch:“The LUX bar soap relaunch, is a significant milestone for the brand, even more so as it'sproudly made in Egypt. We've enriched the formula with Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and glycerin to provide enhanced skincare benefits that align with today's beauty trends prioritizing health from the inside out. Our updated, contemporary packaging design is not just about aesthetics; it's about ensuring the product truly resonates with our consumers' evolving preferences, while maintaining its core values of glamour and luxury.”

Long revered as the“Soap of the Stars,” LUX today symbolizes timeless beauty and sophistication. For over 40 years, LUX has been an integral part of Egyptian society and households, embodying the essence of elegance and women empowerment.

Bahaa Farouk , Egypt Head of Customer Development and Sudan Head of Country, highlighted the critical role of Unilever's partners in this achievement:“Our partners, including our dedicated traders and retailers, are essential in bringing LUX's innovative products to Egyptian consumers. Their support and commitment ensure that LUX remains a staple in households across Egypt. This celebration of LUX's 100 years is as much about recognizing their invaluable contribution as it is about celebrating the brand itself.”

Yasmine Sabri , LUX Ambassador, shared her thoughts on the brand's impact:“LUX has always stood as a beacon of empowerment, strength, and beauty. For 100 years, it has celebrated the strength and elegance of women everywhere. Being part of this celebration and representing this brand is an honor, and a reminder of how LUX continues to inspire confidence and self-expression. The new LUX soap range is a perfect embodiment of this spirit, offering women a product that enhances their beauty and reflects their inner strength.”

LUX's journey began in 1923 when Lever Brothers, now Unilever, launched the brand with a vision to transform ordinary routines into moments of indulgence. Over the decades, LUX has been adorned by some of the world's most iconic figures, from Marilyn Monroe to Audrey Hepburn, and continues to symbolize grace and empowerment.