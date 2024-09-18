Sachin Pilgaonkar: I Would Love To Bring ‘Tu Tu Main Main’ On OTT

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Veteran star and filmmaker Sachin Pilgaonkar, who directed the 1994 iconic hit show“Tu Tu Main Main”, said that he would love to bring it on a digital platform.

“Tu Tu Main Main”, which first premiered on DD Metro in 1994 till 1996 before it moved to StarPlus, featured late Reema Lagoo, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Swapnil Joshi, Sachin and Ali Asgar to name a few. The show revolved around the arguments and love and hate between daughter-in-law and mother-in-law.

“Well, 'Tu Tu Main Main' was a runway hit and it was loved by not only elders, mother-in-laws and daughter-in-laws but also children, who did not know anything about marriage but they still used to really enjoy it,” Sachin told IANS.

The actor-filmmaker, who is gearing up for the release of his film“Navra Maza Navsacha 2”, said that he meets many people, who tell him that they have grown up watching“Tu Tu Main Main”, which had almost 169 episodes.

However, there is one valid reason why the show cannot be made right now.

“But 'Tu Tu Main Main' cannot happen because that was the era of weekly shows,” he said.

“Used to be one episode a week. Today's format is of daily soaps. Daily soap cannot carry such humour unless you put it on OTT platform and make a limited series of such humorous creations,” he added.

Sachin would want to bring the show on OTT.

“I would love to bring 'Tu Tu Main Main' on OTT in my own way. Definitely looking at today's scenario and the first casting that comes to my mind is Surpiya Pilgaonkar as the saas now and not as the bahu,” he said.