TSI TOUCH RECEIVES U.S. PATENT FOR CUTTING-EDGE DVLED SCREEN PROTECTION TECHNOLOGY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Newly Patented Defender Product Enhances Durability and Maintenance of High-Value DVLED Displays

UNIONTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TSI Touch, a leader in and protective display solutions, is proud to announce that its revolutionary Defender product has been awarded U.S. Patent No. 12,093,091 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. This groundbreaking patent, issued on September 17, 2024, represents a significant advancement in the protection and maintenance of Direct-View Light Emitting Diode (DVLED) screens.The newly patented Defender technology offers a unique protective cover apparatus designed specifically for DVLED displays, a technology increasingly popular in creating seamless, bezel-free video walls. The Defender product ensures that these high-value screens are shielded from damage while still allowing for easy access to the LED modules for maintenance.Key Features of the Patented Technology Include:.Protective Cover Apparatus: A robust cover designed to protect DVLED screens from damage while maintaining the screen's visual integrity..Modular Design: The cover features rigid protective panels that are easily rotatable, allowing for quick maintenance without compromising the screen's protection..Advanced Safety Spacers: Innovative panel flex safety spacers ensure the cover remains at a safe distance from the screen, protecting it from potential damage due to external forces or heat exposure..Ventilated Edge Covering: The design includes a ventilated edge covering that promotes airflow, reduces heat buildup, and further protects the screen's longevity.“This patent approval marks a significant milestone for TSI Touch, demonstrating our commitment to innovation and leadership in the display solutions industry,” said John Przybylinski, President of TSI Touch.“The Defender product is a testament to our dedication to providing our customers with the highest quality solutions for protecting and maintaining their investment in DVLED technology.”The Defender product is now available to customers, providing unparalleled protection for DVLED screens across various industries, including commercial, educational, and government sectors.For more information about the Defender product and TSI Touch's complete line of touchscreen and protective solutions, please visit tsitouch.ABOUT TSI TOUCHTSI Touch strives to touch the world through interactive technology. The employee-owned company is a leading manufacturer of touchscreen, digital signage, and protective solutions for commercial-grade displays and video walls. TSI Touch is dedicated to consistently providing customers with high quality, cost-effective solutions. Customer satisfaction is the top priority of the organization, and as a result, TSI Touch offers the best products the industry has to offer. For more information about TSI Touch and its range of touchscreen and protective solutions, visit tsitouch

Tifanie Tiberio, Director of Marketing

TSI Touch

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.