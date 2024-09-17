Philips Monitors Launches Innovation Festival Campaign

(MENAFN- Abed Communications) Philips Monitors, a global leader in display technology, has launched the Philips Innovation Festival Campaign. Running from September 1st to November 30th, 2024, the campaign features a variety of engaging activities, including partnering with gaming industry influencers and professionals to showcase the capabilities of Philips Monitors' new monitors with QDOLED, OLED, Mini-LED, and more. The campaign also includes bundle sales, social media campaigns, and offline activities like sales promotions. The Campaign runs across the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia, South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Middle East and the Philippines.



One of the key highlights of the campaign is Philips Monitor’s latest monitors equipped with cutting-edge technology, including AI capabilities, high refresh rates, 4K resolution, QD-OLED, OLED and MiniLED, and productivity-enhancing features.

Philips range of monitors are available with our partners, in UAE it can be purchased from Geekay Distribution, in Saudi Arabia from Golden Technology and in Kuwait from Dar Technical. The monitors come with 3 years warranty.

Monitors with AI Features – 49B2U6903CH

New monitor with AI features, the 49” monitor with Dual QHD resolution. Introducing Philips Monitors’ first ever intelligent auto-framing webcam, highlighting AI features on this webcam include AI Zooming, hand gesture recognition for webcam control, and privacy protection through warning notifications when a person is detected.

Hi-Productivity 4K Resolution and Thunderbolt 4 Monitor - 27E2F7903

The 27” Philips Monitor 27E2F7903 maximizes productivity with 4K resolution for stunning image detail and clarity, as well as providing creators with Calman Ready for exceptional color calibration. Its Thunderbolt 4 connectivity delivers up to 96W of power for devices on a single port alongside lightning-fast data transfer speeds to streamline workflow.



Hi-Hz and Hi-Resolution OLED and QD-OLED Monitors – 32M2N8900 and 49M2C8900

Evnia – Philips gaming monitor range has launched OLED monitor 32" 32M2N8900 and QD-OLED 49" 49M2C8900 which provide exceptionally smooth and responsive performance for fast-paced content like gaming and action videos with fast refresh rates of 240Hz. The monitors also feature 4K UHD and Dual QHD resolution respectively. This combination of high refresh rate and high-resolution provides users with immersive, lag-free visuals whether they are working, gaming, or consuming multimedia.

Evnia monitors provide specially catered features that are ideal for specific users within the gaming industry, such as:

• Game Designers oversee creating the look, feel, and story of a game. They benefit from features that make visuals standout such as Ultra-Wide colour and QD-OLED or help with multitasking such as Multiview.

• Game Artists are creators of 2D and 3D artwork for characters, vehicles, and environments. Artists benefit from a high resolution and an Ultrawide screen.

• Animators create the illusion of movement in characters and objects, for which Mini LED local dimming zones and high refresh rate are crucial.

• Technical Artists make complex art possible and need features like 4K, TrueBlack, and SmartFrame to ensure they can see every detail clearly.

• Audio Engineers create the soundscape of games. They can utilize monitors equipped with DTS Audio.

• Computer Programmers are coders that need OLED, Multi View, USB-C, and low blue light to optimise their work by providing features for both productivity and comfort.

• Gaming Performance Testers benefit from features that support visual effects (VFX), music, music technology, art, and designing. Performance testers can use Evnia models that provide stunning visuals through ultra-wide QD-OLED panel, alongside stutter-free performance.





"From AI-powered webcams to cutting-edge display technologies such as OLED and Mini-LED, this festival represents our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enhance the way people work, play, and engage with the digital world," said Carol Anne, Deputy Sales Director, Middle East & Africa (Philips Monitors) "We are delighted to engage our fans and customers with our latest monitors equipped with intelligent features that elevate how they interact with their screens.”







