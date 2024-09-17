Americase To Feature Cutting-Edge Lithium-Ion Battery Shipping And Storage Containers At The Battery Show 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WAXAHACHIE, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Americase (booth #4208), leading of protective containers for hazmat and high value goods, will showcase the latest lithium-ion battery and storage solutions

during The Battery Show, October 7-10 in Detroit, Michigan.



Featured protective containers include the Li-Ion Battery Storage Cabinet, a versatile mobile unit that exceeds IFC24 storage requirements, designed for optimal in-house thermal containment; the Li-Ion Battery Transport and Thermal Containment Cart,

engineered to facilitate easy and safe movement of battery inventory within the facility premises and provide safe storage and shipping of DDR batteries; the Battery Bag ,

most consumer-friendly and cost-effective solution on the market for the shipping of damaged/defective (DDR) lithium-ion batteries; and Battery Backup Units (BBU) Case engineered to safely and efficiently transport and store large volumes of lithium-ion batteries while exceeding all current and upcoming hazardous materials regulations.

Robby Kinsala, CEO of Americase, said, "At Americase, we are dedicated to pioneering advancements in the storage and transportation of lithium-ion batteries. We custom-design protective containers to meet the specific requirements of our clients." He added, "We are proud to be a part of The Battery Show, showcasing some of our innovative packaging solutions designed to surpass regulatory standards, ensuring the highest level of safety and efficiency for our customers."

Americase's participation in The Battery Show 2024 underscores its commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of protective containment solutions. The company invites attendees to visit booth #4208 to discover how its products can revolutionize the way businesses handle lithium-ion battery storage and transportation.

About Americase

Founded in 1985, Americase

is a global leader in the custom design and manufacture of cutting-edge protection containers for the transportation and storage of hazmat and high value goods. Dedicated to mission-critical problem-solving innovation, the company provides efficient and effective answers to even the most complex shipping and storage problems. Americase supports customers across various industries and organizations, including consumer electronics, data centers, automotive, airline and general aviation, oil and gas, power tools, recreational vehicles and micromobility devices, space and exploration, U.S. Military, medical devices, and semiconductors.

