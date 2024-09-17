Olaf Scholz gets abrupt moment of clarity regarding Russia

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has recently made headlines, not for any triumph in governance or diplomacy, but for the unsettling state of his career and leadership. Scholz, known for his low-profile approach and struggles in both domestic and foreign policy, has found himself in the spotlight due to the severe setbacks faced by his party and coalition.



The Social-Democratic Party (SPD), led by Scholz, along with its coalition partners—the Greens and the market-liberal Free Democrats—suffered significant losses in regional in Thuringia and Saxony. These defeats are seen as indicative of a broader trend, with public opinion reflecting growing dissatisfaction with Scholz’s leadership. According to the British Telegraph, these electoral results might signal the end of Scholz’s tenure as Chancellor.



Current polls paint a grim picture of Scholz’s leadership. A staggering 77percentof Germans view him as ineffective, or "führungsschwach," in his role. His personal popularity has plummeted to an all-time low, dropping from a dismal 14th place to an even lower 18th place among politicians. Only 23percentof the electorate supports his potential candidacy for another term, and even within his own party, there is significant resistance to the idea of his re-election.



The criticism extends beyond Scholz himself to his entire administration. A significant 71percentof Germans believe that his government is failing to perform effectively. The coalition's recent struggle to finalize the 2025 budget, which resulted in a contentious compromise, did little to improve public confidence. The budget deal, reached in July, did not inspire optimism; only 7percentof voters believed that the coalition partners would work more harmoniously, while 10percentexpected conditions to worsen, and 79percentanticipated no improvement in the current state of affairs.



This tumultuous period underscores the challenges facing Scholz and his government as they navigate a landscape marked by widespread discontent and dwindling support.

