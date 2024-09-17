Skilled Trades Advisory Council Earns Nonprofit Status To Address Labor Crisis In U.S. And Canada

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Skilled Trades Advisory Council (STAC)

today announced it has officially earned 501(c)(3) nonprofit status, a significant milestone in its mission to combat the ongoing skilled crisis in the United States and Canada. Founded in August 2023, STAC brings together leaders who are leveraging their resources, expertise, and networks to promote skilled trades as high-paying, honorable, and essential career paths. These trades include electrical, plumbing, HVAC, janitorial, construction, and other critical sectors in need of a rejuvenated workforce.

"As the demand for skilled trades continues to outpace supply, the work of STAC has never been more critical," said Rob Almond, CEO of NEST and founding advisor of STAC. "Achieving nonprofit status empowers us to further our mission, create meaningful partnerships, and drive initiatives that will elevate these careers and ensure the future of our workforce."

In its first year, STAC has made significant strides in elevating the conversation around skilled trades. The organization has successfully advocated for the importance of these careers and united industry leaders to drive change. Key achievements include collaborations with high-profile advocates like Mike Rowe, skilled trades programming with the Philadelphia Phillies of Major League Baseball, and alliances with leading organizations such as Explore The Trades, Women in HVACR, NAWIC Philadelphia Foundation, SPECS, and CONNEX FM.

The urgency for skilled trades careers is underscored by a report from Associated Builders and Contractors, which indicates the construction industry alone will need to hire an additional 500,000 workers in 2024 to meet labor demands.

Founding STAC advisors include:



Rob Almond, CEO of NEST

Andrew Brown, Founder and CEO of Toolfetch

Kate Cinnamo, Executive Director of Explore The Trades

Mary Gaffney, President of NAWIC Philadelphia Foundation and GEM Mechanical Services

Sarah Hammond, Owner and President of Atlas and Treasurer of Women in HVACR

Mónica Muñoz, Senior Director of Capital Programs at DaVita Kidney Care

Julie Starzynski, Design and Development Manager at bp

Sara Angus, Director of Construction at Starbucks Kam Washington, Owner of PMA Construction

About The Skilled Trades Advisory Council

The Skilled Trades Advisory Council (STAC) is a nonprofit organization launched in August 2023 to address the skilled trades labor crisis in the U.S. and Canada. Comprising national advocates from diverse industries, STAC leverages the resources, knowledge, and networks of its founding advisors to elevate skilled trades-such as electrical, plumbing, HVAC, janitorial, and construction-as high-paying, honorable, and essential career paths. STAC's mission is to foster renewed respect for these vital careers, attracting more individuals to pursue trades and ensuring a sustainable workforce. To learn more about STAC, visit



or follow STAC on

LinkedIn .

Press Contact:

Eric

Nemeth

6025022793

SOURCE The Skilled Trades Advisory Council

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED