Zubie Announces Agreement With Toyota To Revolutionize Fleet Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zubie, a leading provider in fleet telematics solutions, proudly announces its agreement with Toyota's commercial vehicle connectivity platform, Toyota Data Solutions. This collaboration marks a significant step in redefining how businesses utilize vehicle data for enhanced fleet management.

The collaboration leverages Toyota's advanced connectivity platform, offering a suite of class-leading services, including real-time vehicle insights, which align with Zubie's mission of streamlining operations and maximizing efficiency.

Zubie Direct ConnectTM emerges from this collaboration as a groundbreaking service. It provides seamless integration with Toyota Data Solutions, enabling real-time access to essential data like location, fuel level, tire pressure, and odometer readings of participating Toyota vehicles.

This software-based solution requires no hardware installation, offering important vehicle diagnostic information at a competitive price point.

Zubie's intuitive platform, renowned for its custom reporting and fleet management capabilities, complements Toyota's advanced technology, providing participating customers with safety, security, and efficiency in fleet management.

The partnership promises scalable and adaptable solutions, meeting the evolving needs of businesses in the digital age.

This agreement between Zubie and Toyota is not just a step forward but a leap towards the future of intelligent commercial fleet management.

Contact Information:

Nick McGuire

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (844) 469-8243

SOURCE Zubie

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED