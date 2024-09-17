Bhumi Pednekar Delights Fans With 'Ukadiche Modak' Recipe

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Bhumi Pednekar on Tuesday delighted her fans by sharing a glimpse of her preparation of Ukadiche Modak, a traditional sweet, as part of the Ganesh Utsav celebrations.

In the spirit of the auspicious week, Bhumi showcased her skills and personal touch in making these cherished treats.

Taking to Instagram, Bhumi, who has 9.4 million followers, shared a delightful Reel capturing her preparation of Ukadiche Modak at home. In the clip, Bhumi is dressed in a beautiful white and lavender kurta, adding a touch of festive charm as she diligently makes the traditional sweets.

The video also features a heartwarming moment where she turns to her mother for guidance, with her mom's voice giving helpful instructions.

In the caption, Bhumi wrote: "I am not a cook, but today I took on the challenge and decided to make some Ukadiche Modak! I can eat Modak for breakfast, lunch & dinner mehnat lagi but they tasted #UkadicheModak #IAmNotACook Batao is it giving a vibe?!"

The 35-year-old actress further shared the recipe of Ukadiche Modak.

She said: "Recipe... Ukadiche Modak... Dough prep: Simmer 1/2 cup milk + 1/2 cup water with 1/2 tsp ghee and a pinch of salt. Let it simmer, Stir in 1 cup rice flour to make a soft, shaggy dough. Knead it well and let it rest for 10 minutes. For the filling: Grate 1 coconut, sauté in 2 tsp ghee, then add 1.5 tsp poppy seeds, 1 cup grated jaggery, and 1/2 tsp cardamom powder. Mix until everything melts into sweet, fragrant bliss...Shape the modaks: Grease your hands, take a portion of dough, fill generously, and seal them perfectly! Steam with haldi leaves and a few strands of kesar for 10-12 mins, drizzle with ghee and enjoy them hot!"

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife and director Tahira Kashyap commented: "Same man! I had 9 in 2 days".

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Bhumi was last seen in the crime thriller film 'Bhakshak' which is based on the Muzaffarpur shelter case.

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment, the film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar. It is streaming on Netflix.

She next has 'Daldal' and 'The Royals' in the kitty.