Global Digital Therapeutics Market Was Valued At US$ 5.66 Billion In 2023 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital Therapeutics is on a robust growth trajectory, with significant advancements in and increasing adoption driving the expansion.

CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global digital therapeutics market is experiencing unprecedented growth, having been valued at US$ 5.66 billion in 2023. According to the latest market analysis, this dynamic sector is anticipated to exceed US$ 36.47 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.0% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.The Request of this Sample Report Here-Digital therapeutics (DTx) are at the forefront of revolutionizing healthcare by delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions through digital platforms. This surge in market value is driven by the increasing adoption of digital health solutions, advancements in technology, and a growing emphasis on personalized medicine. DTx offers innovative approaches to managing chronic diseases, mental health conditions, and other health challenges, thereby enhancing patient outcomes and optimizing healthcare delivery.Market DynamicsDriver: High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and the Demand for Digital TherapeuticsOne prominent factor driving the global demand for digital therapeutics market is the dramatic rise in chronic diseases. The escalating prevalence of conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and mental health disorders has created an urgent need for innovative and scalable treatment solutions. Digital therapeutics, offering evidence-based therapeutic interventions delivered through digital platforms, are at the forefront of addressing this challenge. The World Health Organization reports that non-communicable diseases (NCDs), primarily chronic diseases, account for 71% of all global deaths annually. Specifically, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide, claiming 17.9 million lives each year. Diabetes prevalence has also soared, with an estimated 422 million people living with the condition globally, reflecting an increase from 108 million in 1980. Mental health conditions are not far behind, affecting 264 million individuals globally with depression alone.The burden of chronic diseases extends beyond health implications. Thus, flourishing demand for digital therapeutics market. It also poses a significant economic challenge. The global economic impact of diabetes is estimated at $1.3 trillion, or 1.8% of the global gross domestic product (GDP). Similarly, mental health conditions are projected to drain $16 trillion from the global economy by 2030. These figures highlight not only the scale of the health crisis but also the economic imperative to find effective treatment strategies. Digital therapeutics emerge as a powerful solution in this context. By leveraging technology, they can provide personalized treatment, improve patient engagement, and reduce healthcare costs. Adoption has been further accelerated by COVID-19 which highlighted how important remote care services were needed. A report by Astute Analytica, predicts that by 2025, digital therapeutics will have increased from having just over 34 million users to more than double.List of Key Companies Profiled:.2MORROW, Inc..Akili Interactive Labs, Inc..Click Therapeutics, Inc..Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.).Happify, Inc..Kaia Health.Livongo Health, Inc..Medtronic Plc..Omada Health, Inc..Pear Therapeutics, Inc..Proteus Digital Health, Inc..Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health).Voluntis, Inc..Welldoc, Inc..Other Prominent PlayersSecure Your Copy of the Full Report:-Market Segmentation OverviewFollowing are the different segments of the Global Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market:By Component:.Hardware.Software.ServicesBy Application:.Preventive ApplicationsoPrediabetesoObesityoNutritionoLifestyle ManagementoOthers.Treatment/Care-related ApplicationsoDiabetesoCNS DisordersoMental Health DisorderoOther CNS DisordersoChronic Respiratory DisordersoMusculoskeletal DisordersoCardiovascular DiseasesoSmoking CessationoMedication AdherenceoGastrointestinal DisordersoSubstance Use & Addiction ManagementoRehabilitation & Patient CareBy Sales Channel:.Business-to-business (B2B)oEmployeroHealthcare ProvideroPayersoPharmaceutical CompaniesoOthers.Business-to-consumer (B2C)oPatientoCaregiverBy Region:.North AmericaoThe U.S.oCanadaoMexico.EuropeoThe UKoGermanyoFranceoItalyoSpainoPolandoRussiaoRest of Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoAustralia & New ZealandoASEANoRest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & Africa (MEA)oUAEoSaudi ArabiaoSouth AfricaoRest of MEA.South AmericaoArgentinaoBraziloRest of South AmericaDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Aamir Beg

Astute Analytica

+ +1 888-429-6757

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.