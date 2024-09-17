FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES PSYCHOLOGICAL THRILLER 'NOBODY's HOME'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Freestyle Digital has just released the darkly comedic psychological thriller NOBODY'S HOME, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on September 17, 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has acquired North American VOD rights to the darkly comedic psychological thriller NOBODY'S HOME, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on September 17, 2024.

Set in the 1990s, NOBODY'S HOME tells the story of Theodora and Luca, two people who suffer from extreme psychological disorders. NOBODY'S HOME begins after Luca is set to be released from the psychiatric hospital where he and Theodora have been living for several years. The film opens with Theodora having just escaped with Luca upon his release. They head down south. Theodora's goal is to make sure Luca is re-traumatized upon his release-- so he remains under her control. On the way, Theodora decides to bring Luca to his childhood home, where we later find out is where he witnessed his father murder his mother. The root of his trauma. When they arrive at the house and Luca is still asleep, a dead body is found in one of the bedrooms. Theodora pins the murder on him, claiming he did it in his sleep. But there is a time lapse, and it is unclear whether Luca, Theodora, or somebody else actually committed the murder. The truth remains a mystery, up until the final moments of the film. A surprise knock on the door suddenly shifts their plans. Angelica and Jeremy show up at the house, high on acid. Theodora invites them in. It's all a game to her, and a way to test Luca's loyalty. Gradually, her jealousy and obsession with power escalates things to the point of danger for everyone. As the audience compares the two couples, the deeper inner workings of toxic relationships become increasingly evident -- spiraling into a confusing night of games and manipulation rooted in lies, insecurity, and fear. Nothing is quite what it seems.

Directed by Michelle Bossy, NOBODY'S HOME was written by Louisa Erlich and produced by Louisa Erlich, Lenny Emery, Christopher Pasi, Michelle Bossy, and Terek Ouertani. The cast features Louisa Erlich ('Theodora'), Julio Lourido ('Luca'), Baize Buzan ('Angelica'), Ruffin Prentiss ('Jeremy'), Tom Lipinski ('Carl'), and Gabriel Rush ('Zach').

“NOBODY'S HOME is a quirky and twisted ride that is meant to keep the audience on its toes,” said filmmaker Louisa Erlich.“It challenges the way mental health struggles are portrayed on screen, and furthermore uncovers the shadow selves of its characters while highlighting the masks they wear to shade their insecurities and secrets. The film blurs the line of what is real, and our hope is that its mystery and subtle ambiguity sparks conversation long after watching.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire NOBODY'S HOME directly with the filmmakers and Stephen Breimer of Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson, and Sebastian Twardosz of Savant Artists.

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO's GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include BEST SUMMER EVER the teen musical featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson, THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp, THE LAST PHOTOGRAPH starring Danny Huston, UNTOGETHER starring Jamie Dornan, Jemima Kirke, Ben Mendelsohn, Alice Eve and Billy Crystal, the action-comedy BETTER START RUNNING starring Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons and Maria Bello, THE BACHELORS starring Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons, Julie Delpy and Odeya Rush and the award-winning documentary HONDROS produced by Jamie Lee Curtis and Jake Gyllenhaal.

