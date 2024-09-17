Boeing to Pay Embraer $150 Million in Settlement for Failed 2020 Merger

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Embraer, the Brazilian aerospace giant, has reached a settlement with over a failed merger attempt. The agreement awards Embraer $150 million in gross compensation from Boeing.



This sum relates to an arbitration process following the termination of a commercial merger deal in April 2020.



The settlement concludes a lengthy arbitration process that began when Boeing abandoned a $4.2 billion agreement.



This deal would have acquired Embraer's commercial jet operations during the pandemic.



Despite the resolution, Embraer's stock (EMBR3) experienced a 5.30% decline, closing at R$49.18. Market analysts have provided insights into the seemingly negative market reaction.







Itaú BBA suggests that market expectations were higher, anticipating a settlement between $250-300 million.



However, they maintain an optimistic outlook for Embraer's future prospects. Embraer's potential for growth stems from several factors.



The company may benefit from new commercial and defense orders, improved profitability, and increased profit margins.



Additionally, positive international investor interest and a favorable competitive environment contribute to the optimistic outlook.



Bradesco BBI analysts estimate that Embraer's net receivable from the settlement will be approximately $85 million.



This figure accounts for PIS/Cofins (9.25%) and income taxes (34%). They predict that Embraer will eliminate accumulated losses in its equity by the second half of 2024.

BTG Pactual acknowledges that while the settlement was below expectations, it is preferable to no agreement at all.



They highlight that the aviation sector offers a positive environment across all of Embraer's main segments.



Embraer's commercial segment is gaining ground globally due to manufacturing capacity shortages.



The executive segment boasts a record order backlog. In defense, the focus is on promoting the KC-390 military aircraft.



The services and support segment is poised for accelerated growth. Despite the initial market reaction, analysts maintain a positive outlook on Embraer's future.



The company's diverse portfolio and strategic positioning in the aerospace industry continue to attract investor interest.



As Embraer navigates the post-settlement landscape, its resilience and adaptability will likely play crucial roles in shaping its future success.

