Qatar's Permanent Representative Meets UN Special Representative For Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani met with HE Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva at the Permanent Mission's headquarters in New York.

During the meeting, they reviewed the current situation in Afghanistan and the international endeavors aimed at ensuring stability and improving the conditions of the Afghan people.

Both sides hailed the close and ongoing cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

MENAFN17092024000067011011ID1108681385