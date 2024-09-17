Atishi To Be New Delhi Chief Minister After Arvind Kejriwal Quits

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) The speculation over who would be the next Delhi CM seems to be settled now, with Atishi gaining the approval of top Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership for donning the mantle from party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

TV reports claimed that Atishi's name for the next Delhi CM was proposed by the party supremo at the legislature party meeting this morning. All the party MLAs also rallied behind Atishi and showed support for her elevation to the top post.

An official announcement to this effect is likely to be made soon. The party is likely to hold a press at noon.

Delhi's lone woman Minister Atishi, also one of the closest and trusted aides of Arvind Kejriwal, is set to replace him as the next Delhi Chief Minister.

Atishi is one of the senior ministers in the AAP government and commands many key portfolios, including Education, Power, PWD, Services and more.

She has been the face of the Kejriwal government after the party's top leadership, including the CM and Deputy CM, were put behind bars for alleged money laundering in the liquor-gate.

According to reports, Atishi's name was also proposed at the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting held at Arvind Kejriwal's residence last night. Her name was proposed, and a consensus was agreed upon by party members.

Though an official announcement is awaited, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lashed out at the party supremo and 'dictatorship' culture in the party. A BJP spokesperson said that Atishi will be nothing more than a 'dummy' chief minister.

Notably, the Delhi CM facing heat over sticking to their chair despite months of incarceration in liquor-gate decided to quit and declared that he would 'reclaim' it only after being proven clean in people's court.

The Supreme Court, in its stern observation, while granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal, not only barred him from visiting the Delhi Secretariat but also prohibited him from signing any files.