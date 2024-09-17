Russia's Combat Casualties In Ukraine Up By 1,020 In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The estimated combat losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to September 17, 2024 amount to around 635,880, including 1,020 in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

Also, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 8,685 (+2) Russian tanks, 17,077 (+6) armored fighting vehicles, 18,129 (+6) artillery systems, 1,188 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 947 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) warplanes, 328 (+0) helicopters, 15,329 (+66) operational-tactical UAVs, 2,592 (+0) missiles, 28 (+0) warships / boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 24,739 (+27) vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,091 (+1) units of special equipment.

onin

The data is being verified.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00, September 16, a total of 153 combat clashes between the Ukrainian and Russian forces took place along the frontline in Ukraine.