Ovation Unveils 'Goals': AI-Driven Operational Improvement Tool For Restaurants

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ovation, a leading guest experience for multi-unit restaurants, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product, Goals. Designed to bridge the gap between data and action, Goals is an AI-driven operational improvement tool that's designed to automate change for restaurants. Goals does the analysis for brands by not only telling them what's going on in their locations, but what they should do about it.Goals was built to address the challenges restaurants face in translating data into actionable steps. Most feedback solutions generate data, but restaurant leaders often struggle with the time and effort required to decide what to do with that information. Disseminating insights across multiple locations is another hurdle-important details can get lost in a game of telephone between corporate and stores. This disconnect leads to a lack of accountability, where stores aren't clear on what to improve, and corporate can't easily track progress.How Goals works:1) AI-Driven Analysis: Goals analyzes public and private feedback from each location to identify the most pressing guest experience issues, such as“order accuracy” or“taste.”2) Automated Goal Setting: Once an issue is identified, Goals sets specific targets, like reducing cold food complaints by 8% over the next month.3) Action Item Assignment: Restaurant leaders can assign actionable tasks to managers or team members, such as ensuring extra utensils in all to-go orders.4) Performance Tracking: Progress is tracked in real-time, enabling brands to see whether a location is on track to meet its goals or if adjustments are needed.5) Continuous Improvement: After the monitoring period ends, Goals provides a performance assessment and recommends new goals based on the latest feedback.How Goals helps restaurants:1) Bridging the Gap Between Data and Action: Goals saves restaurants time and effort by translating data into clear next steps.2) Alignment Across Teams: Corporate and individual locations are automatically aligned on what needs improvement, ensuring consistent execution.3) Scalability: Restaurant leadership teams can effectively scale operational changes across multiple locations, even when each location has unique challenges.4) Accountability: By setting and tracking performance on specific goals, Goals fosters a culture of accountability within the organization.“Feedback solutions often leave restaurants with more data than they know what to do with. Goals takes the guesswork out of guest-work by automatically setting priorities and tracking progress,” said Renee Curtis, Senior Product Manager at Ovation.“This tool not only tells you what's happening in your locations but also guides you on exactly what to do about it.”For years, Ovation has led the charge of innovation in the guest feedback space - providing restaurants with powerful insights and the tools to recover guests and drive engagement. Now, Goals takes feedback even further by making improvement automatic for restaurant operators.To learn more about Goals and how to improve your restaurant's guest experience, sign up for Ovation's upcoming webinar, entitled“From Data Overload to Actionable Insights: Automating Restaurant Improvement” here: #/registration .About OvationOvation is a guest experience platform for multi-unit restaurants that starts with a 2-question survey to drive revenue, streamline guest recovery, and easily improve operations. Thousands of restaurants, including leading brands like Dave's Hot Chicken, MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, and Gregorys Coffee, are using Ovation to get more feedback through frictionless surveys, recover guests through real-time communication, boost their online reputations, and improve through AI-driven insights. Discover how Ovation can transform your restaurant's guest experience at ovationup.

