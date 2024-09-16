Triple G Ventures Partners With Blayze.Io To Build Brand Partnerships In Music, Consumer, And Tech Sectors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Blayze Founder and CEO, Dion von MoltkeFRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Triple G Ventures , a global business growth accelerator, today announced a strategic partnership with Blayze , the leading skill-based coaching platform. This collaboration is focused on helping Blayze form brand partnerships within the music, consumer, and tech industries, driving the next phase of the company's growth.Triple G Ventures will leverage its deep network and industry expertise to connect Blayze with strategic brand partners, facilitating collaboration across the music, consumer goods, and tech spaces. This partnership will provide Blayze with the tools to build stronger alliances and expand its market presence. Having already secured partnerships with leading brands such as Fender and Garmin, Blayze is positioned to scale rapidly with new opportunities in these highly competitive sectors."We're excited to help Blayze form meaningful partnerships that will accelerate their growth in key industries," said Gregg Stein, CEO of Triple G Ventures. "With our experience across music, media, entertainment, education, IT, and business/consumer tech brands, we'll work to drive strategic collaborations that elevate Blayze's platform and unlock new markets."Blayze Founder and CEO, Dion“We can't wait to hit the ground running with Gregg and his team at Triple G Ventures! Brands competing in skill-based markets are quickly realizing that the best path towards future growth is investing in helping their customers learn their craft. Our co-branded platforms are providing not only a new recurring revenue stream but they are also massively increasing lifetime values for their existing customers. Fender is leading the way by partnering with us, driving innovation in education to create more guitar players and grow the overall market. We can't wait to do the same with brands across many different markets!”Through this partnership, Blayze will strengthen its brand relationships, expanding its reach and offering enhanced value to its growing user base. With Triple G Ventures' strategic guidance, Blayze will accelerate its efforts in creating impactful partnerships that resonate across the music, consumer, and tech ecosystems.About Triple G VenturesTriple G Ventures is a business growth accelerator and consultancy, specializing in transforming startups and mid-market companies into industry leaders. Founded by Gregg Stein, we partner with clients to drive innovation, scale businesses, and achieve measurable success in highly competitive markets. With expertise across tech, media, and consumer brands, our team delivers tailored strategies that propel companies to new heights. To learn more, visit .About BlayzeBlayze is a skill-based coaching platform that connects learners with top coaches in high-trust markets, transforming how people learn, practice, and excel in various fields. Blayze's platform empowers individuals to hone their skills through personalized coaching, and the company is committed to enhancing the coach-learner relationship. Blayze has partnered with industry-leading brands like Fender and Garmin, providing unmatched expertise in the skill development space. To learn more, visit .

