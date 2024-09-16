Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Lifelike Animal-Shaped Target For Hunters

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Paul G. of Utica, NY is the creator of the Get Real Target, a lifelike, animal-shaped target for target practice to replace the use of traditional, static targets. The lifelike animal shapes offer a more realistic shooting experience. The target is comprised of 1/4" thick 4 by 8 sheet of plywood, a backboard held up by brackets, and a plastic target insert.The target features supportive blocks that are screwed and glued to the front and back of the board. Hook and loop fasteners are positioned on the supportive blocks that add extra security. Poles and pole holders are used to anchor the target into the ground. Each target is water-resistant to maintain use outdoors and requires no tools to install. Users can practice precision and accuracy with their hunting firearms by utilizing a more lifelike target, increasing fun and excitement for shooters of all skill levels.The market for lifelike, animal-shaped targets for hunters to practice shooting is a specialized segment within the broader hunting and outdoor sports industry. This market caters to hunters, archery enthusiasts, and shooting sports participants who seek realistic practice experiences to improve their skills. These lifelike targets, often referred to as 3D targets, are designed to mimic the appearance and sometimes the behavior of real animals. They provide a realistic practice environment for hunters, helping them improve their accuracy, judgment of distance, and shot placement, which are crucial skills in hunting.These targets are typically made from high-density foam, rubber, or other durable materials that can withstand repeated shots from firearms, bows, and crossbows. Animal shapes can include deer, elk, bears, turkeys, and smaller game like rabbits or coyotes. Continued innovation in target design, such as adding features that simulate animal movement or creating targets that can mimic different hunting scenarios, could drive additional market growth. Targets that can be used for both archery and firearms practice offer versatility and value. The Get Real Target fills several of these niche requirements for expanding the target market and would significantly enhance any manufacturer's product line.Paul filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Get Real Target product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Get Real Target can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

