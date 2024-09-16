Donkey Prices Surge In Pakistan Due To China's Growing Demand For Skins

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Pakistani reported that the price of donkeys in the country has significantly increased, reaching 300,000 Pakistani rupees, equivalent to 75,000 Afghanis (approximately 1,080 USD).

China's growing demand for donkey skins for the production of medicines and cosmetics has driven up the price of this animal.

Pakistani media also noted that the rise in the price of donkeys has reduced local buyers and created challenges for them.

Sellers have said that China's increasing need for donkey skins for cosmetics and a type of traditional Chinese has raised the price of donkeys.

With the rise in the price of donkeys, this animal has also become a profitable commodity for exporters of donkey skins to China.

In June last year, the Pakistani government confirmed that donkey skins were being exported to China.

In a report in May of last year, Reuters, citing animal rights groups and veterinary experts, stated that China's demand for traditional medicine has led to the killing of millions of donkeys annually in Africa.

The rising demand for donkey skins, especially from China, has led to a significant price increase and raised concerns over the exploitation of donkeys, particularly in African and Asian countries. The economic benefits for exporters are evident, but the situation highlights important ethical and environmental issues.

