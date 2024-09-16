Luxury Collectibles Market Witnessing Profound Shift

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The luxury collectibles is experiencing a profound shift as it becomes increasingly intertwined with the world of high-value investments, an expert said.

“Today's collectors are no longer simply purchasing for pleasure but are also acquiring assets that serve as symbols of wealth, prestige, and security. Falcons is at the forefront of this trend, offering rare, investment-grade items that promise both cultural significance and long-term value appreciation,” Dr Kevin Khalili, CEO of Falcons, said.

Falcons is a premier destination for collectors seeking the world's most exclusive and rare luxury assets. As a leading luxury collectibles marketplace and auction house, it caters to a global audience of connoisseurs, offering access to coveted items such as high-performance cars, limited-edition timepieces, rare handbags, and historically significant sports memorabilia.“Our mission is to revolutionize the luxury auction experience by combining a state-of-the-art digital platform with personalized service, ensuring that every transaction is seamless, transparent, and rooted in authenticity. Our auction on September 28 at the Burj Al Arab will be a stepping stone in the right direction for Falcons to gather collectors and connoisseur in one room to bit on exceptional pieces,” Khalili said.

Excerpts from an interview:

What market demand or trends in the luxury collectibles sector does Falcons aim to capitalize on with this exclusive auction?

At Falcons, we believe every item tells a story. From the elegance of a Ferrari Enzo to the timeless craftsmanship of a Patek Philippe, we curate only the rarest pieces with extraordinary provenance. Our partnership with Steve Harvey amplifies our presence in the luxury space, and exclusive memorabilia from Floyd Mayweather's legendary boxing career – including the shoes he wore in iconic fights – underscores the unique treasures we bring to market. Falcons is not just about buying luxury; it's about owning a piece of history.

Our exclusive auction, featuring a meticulously curated selection of rare handbags, iconic cars, and horological masterpieces, responds directly to this demand for singularity and investment potential. As we enter an era where digital transparency and provenance verification are paramount, Falcons is setting new standards for how high-value luxury collectibles are bought, sold, and experienced in the digital age.

What measures are in place to build trust and engagement with collectors and connoisseurs through account verification and private viewings?

At Falcons, we understand that trust is paramount when dealing with high-value, rare collectibles. To build this trust, we have implemented rigorous account verification processes for our buyers and sellers. Every collector who participates in our auctions undergoes a thorough vetting process to ensure credibility. Additionally, we offer private viewings by appointment, allowing our clients to inspect the items firsthand before they make a purchase. These exclusive sessions foster a deeper connection between the collector and the piece, reinforcing trust and engagement. Furthermore, our in-house team of expert authenticators meticulously verifies each item to ensure its authenticity, rarity, and value before it's listed on our platform.

How does Falcons curate and verify the rarity and authenticity of high-value items like the Patek Philippe 6002 or the Ferrari Enzo?

Curating rare and high-value collectibles is an art form at Falcons. For iconic pieces such as the Patek Philippe 6002 or the Ferrari Enzo, we leverage a deep network of industry-leading experts, authenticators, and specialists. Our approach to verification is comprehensive, involving everything from provenance validation and market analysis to condition reports and peer reviews from external specialists.

We take pride in working with some of the most renowned experts in the fields of horology, automotive, and luxury accessories to ensure that each item that enters our auction is not only authentic but also a piece of cultural significance. Whether it's an intricate timepiece or a bespoke automobile, Falcons' stringent curation and authentication processes guarantee that collectors are acquiring only the most exceptional assets.

What percentage of the proceeds from the selected lot will be donated, and how will this initiative be promoted to encourage higher bidding?

At Falcons, we believe in using our platform to not only elevate the luxury collectibles experience but also to contribute to meaningful causes. For this exclusive auction, a percentage of the proceeds from a selected lot will be donated to charity, aligning with our commitment to giving back. While the final percentage will be determined based on the success of the auction, our goal is to create a significant and lasting impact.

This charitable initiative will be actively promoted throughout the auction, with strategic messaging to highlight the opportunity for collectors to make a difference while acquiring a rare and valuable piece. By blending philanthropy with the excitement of the auction, we aim to inspire higher bidding, knowing that each bid contributes to a larger purpose beyond luxury.