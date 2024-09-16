Manifest Named Agency Of Record For New 'Creative City' In Bali

(MENAFN- PRovoke) MELBOURNE - Manifest has been appointed as the global communications agency of record for a new 'creative city' being developed in Bali, Indonesia.



The B Corp agency – which has offices in London, Manchester, Stockholm, New York, Los Angeles and Melbourne – has been tasked with overseeing global communications, with a focus on Australia and the wider Asia Pacific region, for the 44-acre Nuanu City, including the recent launch of the THK Tower, an AI-driven art and architecture installation (pictured).



As part of its scope, Manifest's communications strategy will highlight 32 active projects across education, arts & culture, lifestyle & living, health & wellbeing, and the environment, including targeting the technology, creativity, luxury and travel media.



The new development will offer sustainable luxury accommodation, a beach club, a multimedia park, an alpaca farm, a spa, a museum, music, arts, creativity and technology festivals, an international school and an arts school, with all projects required to contribute a percentage of revenue towards the City's Social Fund, which directs funds back into the 11 surrounding villages to support cultural and environmental preservation, as well as health and social causes.



Nuanu City head of brand and communication Ida Ayu Astari Prada said:“We are a small team overseeing dozens of projects at a time and so finding an agency that could be nimble while still delivering on results was paramount. Since starting with Manifest it has been a really seamless integration as they really do act like an extension of our team.”



Manifest co-founder and managing director in Melbourne, Isabel Thomson-Officer, added:“Nuanu's mission to inspire and empower ideas to cultivate creativity in arts, environment, technology and design really spoke to us. We were really impressed by its biodiversity programs, local cultural restoration projects and reforestation efforts. We look forward to spotlighting its pioneering projects as we set out to showcase why it is a must-visit destination.”



Nuanu City joins brands including Trilogy Skincare, Suara Festival, Diageo, SC Johnson, and Jellycat on Manifest's client roster.

