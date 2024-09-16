Russians Announce Mandatory Evacuation From Two Districts In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Russia's Kursk region, the mandatory evacuation of locals living in Rylskyi and Khomutovskyi districts, which are bordering Ukraine, was announced.

RFE/RL reports this with reference to the governor of the region Oleksii Smirnov, Ukrinform saw,

According to him, the evacuation will affect settlements located at a distance of up to 15 kilometers from the border. The decision was made "on the basis of operational information" "in order to ensure security," Smirnov said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the offensive operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in Russia's Kursk region began on August 6, 2024.

Within a month, the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to establish control over the territory of more than 1,300 square kilometers, thereby creating a buffer zone on the border with Sumy region.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine will keep part of Kursk region under its control, as this is part of Ukraine's plan to win the war.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine appealed to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to join the humanitarian response in the areas of Russia Kursk region that are under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.