51ST ANNUAL CENTRAL ARKANSAS GEM, MINERAL & JEWELRY SHOW

- Barbara ChampagneLITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Central Arkansas Gem, Mineral, and Geology Society is thrilled to announce the 51st Annual Gem, Mineral & Geology Show on October 5th and 6th, 2024, at the Veteran's Park Event Center in Cabot, Arkansas. This year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever, combining educational fun with an exciting array of gems, minerals, fossils, and jewelry for all ages to explore.As the largest gem, mineral, and geology show in Arkansas, this highly anticipated two-day event will showcase stunning specimens, unique jewelry, and lapidary arts from over 25 vendors from around the globe. Visitors will have the chance to experience free demonstrations, educational sessions on Arkansas's unique mineralogy, and hands-on“make and take” workshops.This year's show is about engaging visitors of all ages with the wonders of geology. Families can enjoy the popular Kids Zone, complete with a kids' dig area, a spinning wheel for fun prizes, and interactive rockhounding education sessions designed to ignite a love for science and exploration in young minds."We believe in sparking curiosity and excitement about the natural world," says Barbara Champagne, Show Director. "Our goal is to educate both kids and adults about the fascinating science of rocks, minerals, fossils, and geology in a fun way. There's something special about seeing a child's eyes light up when they discover a beautiful crystal or a unique fossil for the first time."Grand Prize Drawing: Win a Stunning Amethyst Mineral Specimen!Win a breathtaking circular amethyst mineral specimen valued at $500! Tickets for the drawing will be available for just $1 each, and the winner will be announced at the end of the show. Plus, don't miss our hourly door prizes throughout the weekend-every admission ticket has a chance to win!Event Details:Location: Veteran's Park Event Center, 508 N. Lincoln St., Cabot, Arkansas 72023Dates/Hours: October 5th - 9am to 6pm & October 6th - 10am to 5pmAdmission: $3.00 (Children under 12, Scouts, First Responders, and Military Personnel are Free)Door Prizes: Winners selected every 30 minutes from admission tickets.Join us for an unforgettable weekend celebrating the natural wonders of our planet! Stay up to date on show announcements, monthly meetings, and exciting field trips across the state by visiting us at / or following us on Facebook.Come for the crystals, stay for the community-and leave with memories and maybe even a prize or two!

