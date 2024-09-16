Ette Vodka Expands Into Florida: The Botanical Spirit Making Its Mark In The Sunshine State

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

After a Successful New York Launch, Ette's Botanical Vodkas Now Available at Orlando's The Good Pour and Tequesta's Mood

- David Rabinowitz, Co-Founder and Brand CEO of EtteMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ette , a botanical vodka brand recognized for its unique approach to spirits, has announced its expansion into the Florida market. The brand's flagship product, Flora Rosa , is now available at selected venues, including Orlando-based The Good Pour and Tequesta's Mood, marking its entry into the state's premium spirits market.Introduction of Ette Vodka to FloridaEtte Vodka is crafted with botanicals such as rose petals sourced from Bulgaria's Rose Valley. Having established a presence in New York, where it is featured in over 60 accounts including Gramercy Tavern and The Standard Hotel, Ette is now entering the Florida market. The vodka has garnered attention for its distinctive botanical flavor profiles.“Ette Vodka brings a unique and refreshing option to Florida's spirits market,” said David Rabinowitz, Co-Founder and Brand CEO of Ette.“We're confident that our botanical vodkas will offer new and exciting choices for both consumers and bartenders across the state.”The Good Pour and Mood Highlight Florida ExpansionThe Florida expansion is driven by partnerships with two key venues. The Good Pour, a wine and spirits marketplace with three locations across Florida, including Orlando, is the first to introduce Ette Vodka to the state. The marketplace is known for its carefully curated products and support for charitable initiatives."Mood," a vegan restaurant and bar in Tequesta, has also added Ette Vodka to its offerings. Known for its apothecary and medicinal-style cocktails, Mood's focus on innovative and sustainable ingredients complements Ette's botanical-infused vodkas.“At The Good Pour, our customers seek out unique and high-quality products that can transform any occasion into something special,” said Ray Horal, Founder of The Good Pour.“Ette's vodka, with its bold and botanical flavors, is the ideal addition to our portfolio, and we're excited to be among the first to offer it in Florida.”Ette Vodka's Focus on Sustainability and InnovationLaunched in early 2023, Ette has built a reputation for its sustainability practices and focus on natural ingredients. Flora Rosa, the flagship product, is infused with rose petals and has been recognized for its unique and vibrant flavor. The brand's use of recycled packaging and all-natural ingredients aligns with the growing demand for eco-conscious products.Future Product ExpansionIn addition to Flora Rosa, Ette plans to introduce several new products in the coming months. These include Flora Mella (Honeysuckle Vodka), Flora Casia (Lavender Vodka), and a line of ready-to-drink cocktails. Each product reflects Ette's commitment to sustainability and quality.For more information, visitFor media inquiries and interviews contact Lisa Buyer ... or ...

