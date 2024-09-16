Unlock New Opportunities With Discovery Education's Free Grant Guide For K-12 Educators

(MENAFN- 3BL) CHARLOTTE, N.C., September 16, 2024 /3BL/ - Edtech leader Discovery Education is offering teachers and administrators a free guide to applying for and private grants. Entitled Your Guide to K-12 Education Grants, this resource illuminates the wide variety of K-12 grants available to educators and provides practical advice on how to prepare successful grant applications.

K-12 grants are a lifeline for and educators, offering much-needed support to innovate and enhance educational experiences. For school administrators and teachers alike, these grants can mean the difference between a basic curriculum and one that truly inspires and engages students.

Inside Your Guide to K-12 Education Grants , readers will discover:



What to do before applying for a grant

How to match grant proposals with providers

Tips for writing winning grant applications

Information on Federal and non-Federal grant sources Links to additional grant resources

Educators can download a free copy of the Your Guide to K-12 Education Grants resource here.

“Grants are an important part of the K-12 funding ecosystem,” said Brian Shaw, Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Education.“They don't just enhance classrooms, they help build stronger, more adaptable learning environments that empower educators, ignite student curiosity, and drive engagement. Discovery Education is proud to make Your Guide to K-12 Education Grants available, and hope educators nationwide will use it to unlock this important source of funding.”

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions, visit , and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through X , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and corporate partnerships, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at

