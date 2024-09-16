ALLCLEAR UNDERGROUND SOLUTIONS, LLC COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ENGINEERED SPRAY SOLUTIONS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAKELAND, Fla., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllClear Underground Solutions, LLC ("AllClear"), a leading provider of underground water and wastewater infrastructure repair and rehabilitation services, is excited to announce its of Engineered Spray Solutions ("ESS" or the "Company").

ESS, founded 2015, specializes in spray-applied infrastructure rehabilitation and repair linings/coatings. ESS remediates, repairs, and rehabilitates deteriorated wastewater, stormwater, and chemical containment system physical structures by spray-applying structural restoration coatings and anti-corrosion protective linings. The company operates out of Lakeland, FL, and has established strong relationships with municipalities throughout the Southeast.

Brian Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of AllClear, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition: "We are thrilled to join forces with ESS to enhance the delivery of our comprehensive suite of inflow and infiltration prevention services throughout the Southeastern United States. This acquisition not only expands our customer base and geographic reach but also diversifies our service offerings, further solidifying AllClear's position as a regional leader in the industry. We are especially excited to welcome ESS's talented and customer-focused operations team into the AllClear family."

Jim Collier, President of ESS, also commented: "The team at ESS is enthusiastic about our partnership with Brian and the AllClear leadership team. Their investment will empower us to offer additional complementary services, modernize our assets, and provide enhanced value to our loyal customers."

ABOUT ALLCLEAR UNDERGROUND SOLUTIONS, LLC

Founded in 2022 through the acquisition of Rowland Inc., a family-operated enterprise with over three decades of expertise, AllClear delivers a wide array of underground rehabilitation services. Our offerings include open-cut water and wastewater pipe repair, cementitious and epoxy-based manhole and asset rehabilitation, trenchless cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) lining, and closed-circuit television (CCTV) pipe inspection. Headquartered just outside of Tampa, Florida, AllClear serves a diverse clientele across the Southeast, providing essential infrastructure solutions to numerous municipalities in Florida, Georgia and Tennessee.

ABOUT ENGINEERED SPRAY SOLUTIONS

ESS is a Lakeland, Florida based provider focused on structural restoration and protective surface coatings related to the water and wastewater industries. ESS proudly serves municipalities in Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee, and is the only Sprayroq Certified Partner in these states. For more details, visit Engineered Spray Solutions (ESS)

