Forum In Baku Boosts Azerbaijan-Pakistan Business Ties

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
A forum aimed at developing business relations between
Azerbaijan and Pakistan has begun in Baku,
Azernews reports.
Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli, federal Minister of
Trade of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Javad Pol, and Ambassador
of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Kasim Mohiuddin will speak at the event.
B2B discussions are expected to take place within the framework of
the forum.
Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli stated
that the possibility of establishing both the Azerbaijan Chamber of
Commerce and a Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Pakistan
is being explored.
Bashirli noted that trade turnover between Azerbaijan and
Pakistan reached 27 million US dollars in 2023, with most of it
being imports from Pakistan. However, there is significant
potential for further development of mutual trade.
He mentioned that there is great potential in the non-oil
sector, particularly in transport, tourism, and
pharmaceuticals.
"Possibilities for establishing the Azerbaijan Chamber of
Commerce and the Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Pakistan
are also being explored," Bashirli said.
He added that there are strong and multifaceted relations
between Azerbaijan and Pakistan based on deep friendship,
brotherhood, and alliance.
"These close relations have elevated our cooperation to the
level of strategic partnership. The 'Joint Declaration on Strategic
Partnership of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic
of Pakistan,' signed in 2015, has significantly contributed to the
long-term development of relations between our countries," the
Deputy Minister emphasized.
On July 11 of this year, high-level negotiations were held in
Pakistan during President Ilham Aliyev's visit to the country.
During this visit, 15 agreements covering economic, cultural,
scientific, and technological fields were signed. As a result of
this important visit, the legal framework governing our cooperation
has been expanded with more than 50 signed documents.
Pakistani companies are playing an increasingly important role
in Azerbaijan's economy. "As of August 8, 3,706 Pakistani companies
were registered in Azerbaijan, with 3,304 currently operating.
Economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan will deepen
through our ongoing efforts," Bashirli noted.
MENAFN16092024000195011045ID1108678329
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.