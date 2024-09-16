Vouch POS Launches A Reporting App For Real Time Restaurant Analytics

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vouch POS, one of the leading restaurant point of sale system provider, has launched a mobile app that empowers restaurant owners to access detailed reports and insights anytime, anywhere.



Vouch Report app offers a comprehensive suite of reports, providing restaurants with real time actionable data on sales, labor, product mix, hourly and many more. By leveraging these insights, business owners can make informed decisions, optimize operations, and drive profitability.



The mobile app is now available for download on both and Android platforms, making it accessible to all the partnered restaurants.



"Our goal at Vouch is to provide restaurants with the solutions they need to succeed," said Smit Nebhwani, Founder and CEO of Vouch POS. "With our new mobile app, restaurant owners can stay connected to their business, track performance, and identify areas for improvement, all from the convenience of their smartphone."



The app is designed to be user-friendly and intuitive, making it easy for restaurant owners and managers to navigate and access the information they need. Whether you're managing a single location or a chain, the Vouch Report app offers the flexibilit y and power to take your business to the next level.



Right from daily orders, net sales, average ticket size, sales to labor cost, most selling items to the least selling items, restaurant owners can pretty much know about everything they need to identify the areas of improvement to optimize their profitability. With the ability to analyze key metrics in real time, the app helps restaurant operators stay ahead in a competitive market.



"We understand that restaurant owners have a lot on their plates. With Vouch Report App, we've aimed to eliminate the hassle of logging into a dashboard to check your restaurant's performance. Now, restaurant owners can access critical insights directly from their smartphone, whenever and wherever you need them." added Smit.



About Vouch POS



Vouch POS is more than just a restaurant point-of-sale system. It is a comprehensive solution designed to streamline your restaurant operations. With solutions like a well built and robust point of sale system, commission-free online ordering, real time kitchen displays, self-ordering kiosks, and personalized loyalty programs, Vouch POS empowers you to enhance customer experiences, increase efficiency, and drive revenue.

Company :-Vouch POS

User :- Smit Nebhwani

Email :...

Mobile:- 3159155787

Url :-