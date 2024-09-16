Stingray Brings Karaoke Fun To NIO Vehicles Across Europe

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leader in music, content distribution, business services, and advertising solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of Stingray Karaoke in NIO's smart electric across European territories. This exciting new feature will be available in all NIO cars sold in Europe over the next two years, with each vehicle enjoying three years of complimentary karaoke service.

As NIO enhances its presence in the European market, the partnership with Stingray introduces Karaoke, a distinctive feature designed to enrich the in-car experience. Stingray Karaoke offers an extensive library of songs across various genres and languages, catering to a diverse audience. Users can easily search for tracks by title, artist, lyrics, era, or genre. The service features a wide array of musical styles including Rock, Country, Pop, R&B, Latin, K&J Pop, and tunes suitable for family enjoyment, ensuring a rich selection that appeals to all ages.

This seamless integration allows NIO vehicle users and all passengers in the car to enjoy interactive karaoke sessions, whether the car is parked or on the move. When stationary or during charging, the vehicle's central screen displays the lyrics, enabling everyone in the car to participate. Additionally, a QR-enabled Passenger app provides on-the-go entertainment, allowing passengers to view lyrics, control the session, and sing along via their smartphones.

"Partnering with NIO to bring Stingray Karaoke into their line of smart electric vehicles represents a significant milestone in our journey to enrich lives through the power of music and entertainment, and to expand our global presence," said Louis-Robert Lemire, Vice President of Strategic Operations at Stingray. "This service is more than just singing along to your favorite tunes; it's about creating memorable moments and joyous experiences that passengers and drivers can share."

"NIO is committed to continuously developing and expanding our in-cabin experience and entertainment offering for the enjoyment of our users. This collaboration to bring Stingray Karaoke into NIO models marks another major step in this pledge," says Benjamin Steinmetz, Product Experience Director at NIO. "Enabling every drive to become a fun and engaging karaoke session with friends and family aligns perfectly with our commitments and our joyful brand DNA."

Stingray and NIO are committed to delivering exceptional experiences to vehicle users, and this partnership marks a significant step towards creating a community of joy and connection on the roads of Europe.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of global music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, over 100 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 30,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1,000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit

About NIO

NIO Inc. is a pioneer and leader within the premium smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO's mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle by offering high-performance smart electric vehicles and the ultimate user experience – building a community that shares joy and grows together. NIO designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies across autonomous driving, digital technologies, electric powertrains, and batteries. NIO differentiates itself through its continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, such as its industry-leading battery swapping technologies, Battery as a Service (BaaS), as well as its proprietary autonomous driving technologies and Autonomous Driving as a Service (AdaaS). NIO's product portfolio consists of the all-new ES8 (or the EL8), a smarter, safer and more sustainable, luxury six-seater electric SUV, the ES7 (or the EL7), a mid-large five-seater smart electric SUV, the ES6 (or the EL6), a five-seater all-round smart electric SUV, the EC7, a five-seater smart electric flagship coupe SUV, the EC6, a five-seater smart electric coupe SUV, the ET7, a smart electric flagship sedan, the ET5, a mid-size smart electric sedan, the ET5T, a smart electric tourer, and its smart electric executive flagship, the ET9.

