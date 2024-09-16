JSW MG Motor India Presents The MG Hector To BML Munjal University For Upskilling Students In Advanced Vehicular Technology

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, September 16, 2024: JSW MG Motor India and BML Munjal University have joined forces to bridge the gap between academia and the auto industry. As part of this collaboration, JSW MG Motor India has presented the MG Hector, India's first internet SUV, to BMU under the MG Nurture program.



MG Nurture is a comprehensive program designed to empower students and bridge the industry-academia gap in India. Collaborating with over 40 colleges, the program equips students with the technical skills needed to excel in the dynamic automotive sector.



Speaking about MG Nurture, Yeshwinder Patial, Senior Director - Human Resources, JSW MG Motor India, said,“MG Nurture aims to equip students with relevant skills and knowledge, making them future-ready for the automotive industry. We achieve this through academic tie-ups with institutions nationwide and by offering elective courses that provide immersive learning experience in advanced vehicular technology.”



Dr. Maneek Kumar, Dean, School of Engineering & Technology, BML Munjal University, said,“BMU's collaboration with JSW MG Motor India represents a significant leap in our mission to provide world-class, industry-relevant education. The MG Hector will serve as an invaluable learning tool, allowing our students to gain practical insights into cutting-edge automotive technology. This powerful partnership brings together BMU's diverse learning opportunities and JSW MG Motor India's advanced technology, creating a unique educational experience that prepares students for the future of the automotive industry. At BMU, we believe in experiential learning, and this collaboration perfectly aligns with our approach of providing hands-on, real-world experiences to our students.”



This MoU between JSW MG Motor India and BML Munjal University will provide students with an opportunity to delve into the intricacies of vehicle components. By studying the car's architecture and systems, students will gain valuable practical knowledge, complementing their theoretical understanding. Additionally, reverse engineering the vehicle will allow for in-depth exploration of its various components. The initiative signifies a shared vision for innovation and creating a sustainable future through advancements in electric mobility and a powerful partnership, where advanced technology meets diverse learning opportunities.



To further strengthen its commitment to skill development, JSW MG Motor India has launched EVPEDIA, India's first comprehensive online platform dedicated to electric vehicle education. This platform aims to educate a wider audience and promote the adoption of EVs in the country.



BMU, known for its innovative approach to education, has integrated the MG Hector into its curriculum, allowing for in-depth exploration of its various components through reverse engineering projects and hands-on learning experiences.





Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were world-famous for their sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series. MG vehicles were much sought after by celebrities, including British Prime Ministers and even the British Royal Family, for their styling, elegance, and spirited performance. The MG Car Club, set up in 1930 at Abingdon in the UK, has thousands of loyal fans, making it one of the world's largest clubs for a car brand. MG has evolved into a modern, futuristic, and innovative brand over the last 100 years. Its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 1,00,000 plus vehicles and 6,000 direct and indirect employees. Driven by its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility, the innovative automaker has augmented across-the-board 'experiences' within the automobile segment today. It has introduced several 'firsts' in India, including India's first Internet SUV – MG Hector, India's first Pure Electric Internet SUV – MG ZS EV, India's first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV – MG Gloster, the Astor- India's first SUV with personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology, and MG Comet – The Smart Electric Vehicle.





Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a unique not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is engaged in creating, preserving and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The University seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning and research environment. It envisions becoming a nursery for the leaders of tomorrow and a repository of knowledge. The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 72nd among all management institutions in India in the NIRF Rankings 2023. It has also attained the Diamond subject rating by QS I-Gauge. It has been nationally ranked #6 and #1 in Haryana among India's Top Private Engineering & Technology Universities in the Education World India Higher Education Rankings, 2023-24. The University has received an esteemed A-grade accreditation from NAAC.



The University offers undergraduate to doctoral programmes comprising BA (Hons) Liberal Arts, BBA, BCom (Hons), BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), BBA-MBA, Integrated Programme, B. Tech at the undergraduate level, and MBA, LLB and PhD at the postgraduate level.

