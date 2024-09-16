Latvia To Deliver Batch Of British CVR(T) Armored Vehicles To Ukraine
9/16/2024 5:19:53 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defense of Latvia will deliver to Ukraine CVR(T) combat reconnaissance tracked armored vehicles, which were previously purchased from Great Britain.
This is according to DELFI , Ukrinform reports.
With the view of securing sensitive data, the Ministry of Defense of Latvia did not disclose the specific number of armored vehicles that will be transferred to Kyiv.
It is noted that the contract signed with the UK in 2014 provided for the supply to Latvia of a total of 123 CVR(T) armored vehicles, of which 116 were modernized and seven were not overhauled, for the training of mechanics.
The first military armored vehicles arrived in Latvia in the fall of 2015.
In 2019, another contract was signed with the UK for the purchase of additional equipment
Read also: Latvian
PM announces new military aid package
for Ukraine
Earlier, the Ministry of Defense stated that Latvia will provide military support to Ukraine in the amount of 0.25% of its gross domestic product annually at least until 2026.
In total, Latvia has already transferred a wide variety of weapons and equipment to Ukraine, including helicopters and self-propelled howitzers purchased in Austria.
As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed strengthening cooperation in the military-technical sphere and the implementation of a bilateral security agreement with the Prime Minister of Latvia, Evika Silinea.
