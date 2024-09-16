Zulal Wellness Offers Complimentary Experiences For World Wellness Weekend

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Zulal Wellness Resort is celebrating World Wellness Weekend with a selection of holistic and transformative complimentary wellness experiences on September 20 and 21, 2024.

Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, a pioneering wellness destination and the largest in the Middle East, will host a weekend of complimentary holistic wellness experiences as part of the World Wellness Weekend. From nutrition workshops and wellness talks to Pilates and sunset meditation, members of the public are invited to register for these transformative sessions which aim to encourage long-lasting positive lifestyle changes.

World Wellness Weekend marks a global celebration of holistic wellbeing, urging people everywhere to make wellness a lifestyle. This year's World Wellness Weekend will take place in over 160 countries and promote wellness through the five pillars of sleep, nutrition, vitality, serenity and solidarity.

Zulal Wellness Resort has curated a diverse lineup of activities that integrate various wellness themes, catering to a range of interests.

On Friday, September 20, 2024, the schedule begins with the Purpose and Solidarity - Wellness Talk from 4pm to 5pm. Led by expert practitioners from Zulal Wellness Resort, this talk invites participants to delve into the deeper meaning of their life's purpose, fostering personal growth and a sense of solidarity with others on the path to self-discovery.

Following this, at 5.30pm, the Movement and Vitality - Mat Pilates session will run until 6.30pm. This energizing class, guided by the resort's skilled instructors, focuses on enhancing strength, flexibility, and vitality through mindful movement.

Later in the evening, from 7pm to 8pm, participants can enjoy the Sleep and Creativity - Singing Bowl Session. This deeply relaxing sound therapy experience uses the healing frequencies of a Singing Bowl to calm the mind and body, promoting restful sleep and unlocking creative energy.

Saturday, September 21, 2024, begins with the Nutrition and Immunity - Nutrition Workshop from 3pm to 4pm.

This interactive workshop, guided by expert nutritionists, explores the principles of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) to strengthen immunity through balanced nutrition. Participants will learn how to incorporate immune-boosting foods and holistic dietary practices into their daily lives. Finally, the day concludes with the Mindfulness & Serenity - Sunset Meditation from 4pm to 6pm. This serene session, led by mindfulness practitioners, offers a tranquil opportunity to cultivate inner peace and mental clarity while enjoying the picturesque surroundings of Zulal Wellness Resort against the backdrop of the setting sun.

World Wellness Weekend activities at Zulal Wellness Resort are complimentary and open to the public, however advanced registration via WhatsApp or phone on +974 4477 6555 is required.