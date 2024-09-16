ZTE Announces Edge AI Subtitle Translation On Stbs Powered By Amlogic S905X5

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NETHERLANDS, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ZTE, a global leading provider of integrated information and communication solutions, and Amlogic, a world-leading fabless company, have today announced their latest successful achievement: Edge AI subtitle translation on set-top boxes powered by the Amlogic S905X5. This cutting-edge development marks a significant advancement in technology, harnessing the power of AI to deliver real-time, localized subtitle translation.



AI is reshaping every by expanding its capabilities far beyond traditional uses. In the set-top box operators, there is a growing demand for the infusion of new AI technologies, particularly in edge AI this not only enhances functionality but also prioritizes user privacy. By keeping data processing localized, edge AI minimizes the risk of data breaches and ensures higher privacy protection. This capability is crucial for delivering advanced features while maintaining user trust and safeguarding personal information.



The Edge AI subtitle translation, driven by Amlogic's S905X5 NPU, demonstrates how AI can bridge language gaps, making premium content more accessible to a diverse global audience and significantly enriching the viewing experience.



AI technology is a game-changer for operators, driving greater operational efficiency and enhancing content offerings. The ability to deliver localized content and engage users with advanced features can lead to higher subscriber satisfaction and retention. It helps operators optimize resources, resulting in cost savings and more streamlined operations.



“We're thrilled to see on-device AI demo for subtitle translation utilizing NPU of Amlogic S905X5. It would be very significant steps to move forward for pay TV operators to launch new killer services based on AI technology and expecting that we can develop more attractive services which can bring values to operators and consumers“, said Wu Xin, Vice President of ZTE.



"The S905X5's advanced AI processing capabilities enable seamless and real-time translation, greatly enhancing the user experience. This collaboration is a testament to Amlogic's commitment to innovation and providing impactful solutions for our clients," said James Xie, Senior Vice President of Business Strategy at Amlogic.



The Amlogic S905X5, featuring a high-performance NPU, excels with its impressive capabilities. It boasts the latest ARM V9 architecture and next-generation Mali-G310 V5 GPU, delivering outstanding performance and effortlessly handling complex tasks. The NPU's rapid AI processing ensures smooth and efficient local subtitle translation, adding significant value to the viewing experience.



Amlogic is excited to showcase this groundbreaking technology at IBC 2024. We invite you to explore both companies' latest innovations at their respective booths:

ZTE: RAI Amsterdam, Hall 1, Booth C15

Amlogic: RAI Amsterdam, Hall 1, Booth 1.D18

Join us at IBC 2024 to experience how AI transforms TV technology and enhances viewer experiences.



About ZTE

Global Leading Provider of Integrated Information and Communication Technology Solutions

With innovative technologies and product solutions, ZTE serves global telecom operators, government and enterprise customers, and consumers. Covering more than 160 countries and regions, ZTE serves over 1/4 people worldwide, and is committed to achieving a bright future of connectivity and trust everywhere.

For more information, please visit



About Amlogic

Amlogic is a world leading fabless semiconductor company that specializes in the design, development, and application of high-intelligence system-on-chips (SoC's). As a result of our cutting-edge technologies and best-in-class solutions, we have actively expanded into new areas including edge AI processors, wireless connectivity, and automotive electronics, ushering in a new era of smart life. By providing complete turnkey solutions in combination with industry-leading software and hardware technologies, including multimedia processing, AI accelerators, state-of-the-art security systems, advanced CPU and GPU's, customers can rapidly optimize and develop market-leading products with world class. Amlogic is dedicated to sustainability and therefore implements state of the art silicon processing techniques along with advanced power management solutions. Amlogic is founded in Silicon Valley, with R&D, support, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, please visit

