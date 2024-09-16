Stree 2 Box Office Collection: Horror-Comedy Beats Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan-Pathaan, Prabhas' Kalki And Ranbir's Animal

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Stree 2 Collection: Even after a month, Stree 2's box office collections are higher than those of most movies on their release day. On Day 32, the horror-comedy movie collected ₹6.75 crore.

Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi among others, is already the highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2024. It has beaten star-studded Fighter, featuring Bollywood A-listers like Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. On Day 32, the Siddharth Anand directorial collected ₹70 lakh.

Let's compare it with last year's three biggest Hindi blockbusters: Animal ( ₹915 crore), Pathaan ( ₹1,055 crore) and Jawan ( ₹1,160 crore).

On Day 32, Shah Rukh Khan 's Pathaan - directed by Anand - collected ₹1.98 crore. SRK's Jawan, the highest-grossing movie of 2023, earned ₹2.96 crore on the 32nd day. It was directed by Atlee. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, earned ₹1.45 crore on Day 32.

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank is way ahead of all these movies in terms of momentum. Most movies these days never reach Day 32, forget about earning even close to what Stree 2 has managed.

Even all-time blockbusters like Aamir Khan's Dangal earned ₹94 lakh on Day 32. Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned ₹38 lakh. Even when inflation-adjusted, the numbers are not close to Stree 2's Day 32.

Stree 2 has even beaten Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. On Day 32, the sci-fi action movie collected ₹4.7 crore. The Nag Ashwin directorial worldwide box office is ₹1041.65 crore.

Stree 2 has already beaten some of the biggest movies of 2023, such as Dunki ( ₹454 crore), Tiger 3 ( ₹464 crore) and Gadar 2 ( ₹686 crore), in overall box office collection. The only movies still ahead of the family entertainer are Animal, Pathaan and Jawan.