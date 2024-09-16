Stree 2 Box Office Collection: Horror-Comedy Beats Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan-Pathaan, Prabhas' Kalki And Ranbir's Animal

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Stree 2 box office Collection: Even after a month, Stree 2's box office collections are higher than those of most bollywood movies on their release day. On Day 32, the horror-comedy movie collected ₹6.75 crore.
Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi among others, is already the highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2024. It has beaten star-studded Fighter, featuring Bollywood A-listers like Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. On Day 32, the Siddharth Anand directorial collected ₹70 lakh. Also Read
| Stree 2 scares away box office blues, becomes highest-grossing movie in 2024
Let's compare it with last year's three biggest Hindi blockbusters: Animal ( ₹915 crore), Pathaan ( ₹1,055 crore) and Jawan ( ₹1,160 crore).
On Day 32, Shah Rukh Khan 's Pathaan - directed by Anand - collected ₹1.98 crore. SRK's Jawan, the highest-grossing movie of 2023, earned ₹2.96 crore on the 32nd day. It was directed by Atlee. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, earned ₹1.45 crore on Day 32. Also Read
| Stree 2 movie collection: Horror-comedy beats Dunki, Tiger 3, Gadar 2
Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank is way ahead of all these movies in terms of momentum. Most movies these days never reach Day 32, forget about earning even close to what Stree 2 has managed.
Even all-time blockbusters like Aamir Khan's Dangal earned ₹94 lakh on Day 32. Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned ₹38 lakh. Even when inflation-adjusted, the numbers are not close to Stree 2's Day 32.
Stree 2 has even beaten Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. On Day 32, the sci-fi action movie collected ₹4.7 crore. The Nag Ashwin directorial worldwide box office is ₹1041.65 crore. Also Read
| Stree 2 vs Kalki box office: Race to be highest-grossing Indian movie of 2024
Stree 2 has already beaten some of the biggest movies of 2023, such as Dunki ( ₹454 crore), Tiger 3 ( ₹464 crore) and Gadar 2 ( ₹686 crore), in overall box office collection. The only movies still ahead of the family entertainer are Animal, Pathaan and Jawan.
MENAFN16092024007365015876ID1108676947
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.