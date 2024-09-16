(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA)

1990 -- The Iraqi regime, during its of the State of Kuwait, named Ali Hassan Al-Majeed as governor of the country.

1990 -- US president George Bush addressed the Iraqi people affirming necessity that the Iraqi forces must withdraw from the State of Kuwait, that the legitimate Kuwaiti must be reinstated and that all hostages must be freed.

1990 -- The UN Security Council passed a by unanimity condemning the Iraqi regime's breaches of missions' buildings in the State of Kuwait and abduction of foreign citizens, calling for their immediate release either in Iraq or in State of Kuwait.

1999 -- Two Kuwait borders guards have been martyred with Iraqi troops' shooting.

2005 -- State of Kuwait inked at the UN headquarters an international convention for clamping down on nuclear terrorism, making it the 60th country to join the convention.

2006 -- Qadsiya handball team was crowned champion of the 9th Asian tournament.

2019 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development inked a deal to lend Ghana KD seven million (approx. USD 22.6 million) for a road renovation. (end) bs