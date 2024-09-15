King Abdullah II Appoints Jafar Hassan To Form New Jordanian Gov't

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- Jordanian King Abdullah II appointed on Sunday Dr. Jafar Hassan to form the new following the recent election held last Tuesday.

Dr. Hassan had worked in the Royal Diwan and held various posts, including head of the King's office.

The previous government -- lead by Dr. Bisher Khasawneh since October 7, 2020 -- faced numerous challenges including handling and the country's economy.

Khasawneh would continue to lead the caretaker government until the new cabinet is announced. (end)

