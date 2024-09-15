Senior Officials Meet In Bamako To Operationalize Sahel States Confederation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Senior officials from Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger gathered in Bamako on Friday to lay the groundwork for the upcoming meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Confederation of Sahel States (AES). The meeting is a significant step in the operationalization of the newly formed regional alliance.

The opening ceremony was co-chaired by the Heads of Delegation from each country. They expressed satisfaction with the adoption of the Treaty establishing the AES on July 6, 2024, in Niamey.“The inauguration of this new geopolitical dynamic in the sub-region is a priority,” said one head of delegation.

The officials stressed the urgency of working together in the three areas of agreed competence: Defense and Security, Diplomacy, and Development. They aim to transform the AES area into a zone of shared prosperity and socio-economic integration, in accordance with the vision of the highest authorities of the three countries.

Over the next two days, senior officials will focus on identifying and submitting documents related to the operationalization of the AES Confederation to the Ministers of Foreign Affairs. The officials will also examine proposals aimed at coordinating positions on major geopolitical and diplomatic issues and challenges.

In July, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger announced the formation of the AES, marking a significant step towards closer economic and military cooperation. The move comes amid ongoing security challenges in the region and strained relations with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

In a joint statement, the leaders of the three nations – Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso, Assimi Goita of Mali and Abdourahamane Tchiani of Niger – highlighted the alliance's success in combating terrorism, particularly in the Liptako-Gourma region, a border area notorious for instability. They pledged deeper integration to enhance regional security.

“Considering our shared goal of effectively fighting terrorism in the Sahel, especially in Liptako-Gourma, we have decided to take a significant step towards greater unity,” the statement said.

The newly formed confederation aims to establish“independent instruments for financing economic and social policies” and facilitate the free movement of people, goods and services within its borders. Leaders also announced the creation of an investment bank and a stabilisation fund.