Discover Coorg’s Scenic Splendor at Club Mahindra Virajpet

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 13, 2024: Nestled in the misty hills of Karnataka, Club Mahindra Virajpet resort offers a serene escape just 23 km from the scenic Coorg, popularly known as the 'Scotland of India.' Located amidst lush hills in the Western Ghats, this resort seamlessly blends nature and comfort, ensuring magical moments for all its guests. The resort is easily accessible by road and train, with the nearest railway station in Mysore. Other convenient options include the Kannur railway station and airport. For those arriving from Bangalore or Mangalore, travel is equally comfortable, with both cities offering well-connected routes to the resort. For those wanting to visit the Club Mahindra Madikeri resort, it is just 35 km away from Club Mahindra Virajpet, making it an easy and enjoyable addition to the itinerary.

At Club Mahindra Virajpet, 80% of the surrounding area is green cover, offering breathtaking views of dense forests and the scenic coffee-growing district of Coorg. The resort features 177 rooms including studios and one-bedroom units—all equipped with top-notch amenities, ensuring a relaxing stay. Upon arrival, guests are warmly welcomed with a brief introduction to the history of Virajpet and the resort’s offerings including activities, and nearby sightseeing attractions, followed by an escorted check-in to their rooms.

Dining at the resort is a delightful culinary experience, offering a variety of local and international cuisines. The all-day buffet at Aromas showcases delicacies like bamboo shoot curry, rice roti, and the famous pandi curry, made with authentic Kodava spices. Coorgenburg comes alive in the evening with live entertainment and a spread paired with fine drinks, while Unwind in the lobby offers light snacks, coffee, and tea. For a farm-to-table experience, the resort’s organic garden supplies fresh produce like avocados, bananas etc, incorporated into meals by the chefs. Guests can also enjoy in-room dining via Gourmet Express or themed nights featuring regional specialties.

The resort’s spa, offers a variety of therapies, including a rejuvenating coffee scrub massage. For those craving adventure, the resort has an array of outdoor activities such as plantation walks, bird watching, and jeep safaris. Guests can experience a hands-on coffee-making session or plant saplings with the resort’s staff. For thrill-seekers, the resort offers rafting, high-rope adventures, and ATV rides. Indoor activities are equally engaging, with the Happy Hub offering games, a Mirror Maze, a Techtronic Zone, a 3D movie theatre, live music, and hobby classes. The resort also provides ample facilities for events, with banquet halls and themed experiences available for weddings, corporate events, or family gatherings.

Nearby attractions include Nalknad Palace, Igguthappa Temple, and the Golden Temple, the second-largest Tibetan settlement in India. Visitors can also discover Dubare Elephant Camp, Nagarhole National Park, and a man-made island formed by the Kaveri River. Local village tours and vibrant regional festivals such as Kaveri Sankramana and Puttari (the Harvest Festival) provide an immersive cultural experience. Guests can also witness traditional Kodagu dance forms like Bolak-aat and Komb-aat, giving them a deeper connection to the region’s heritage.

Club Mahindra Virajpet is recognized for its sustainable practices, having received accolades such as the RCI Gold Crown Award 2023 and TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice 2023. The resort’s green initiatives include a solar rooftop power system, electric buggies, EV two-wheelers, rainwater harvesting, and an in-house nursery, reinforcing its commitment to eco-friendly tourism.

Whether you're exploring the local sights, enjoying delicious meals, or just relaxing in the peaceful surroundings, every moment at Club Mahindra Virajpet is designed to make your stay memorable and refreshing. It’s an experience you won’t forget.





