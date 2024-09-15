Kuwait Moe Readies To Receive 500,000 Students For 24' -25' School Year

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- The of Education has wrapped up preparations to receive more than 500,000 students and some 105,000 faculty and administration members, gearing up to start the new 2024 -2025 school year.

In terms of infrastructure and logistic services, the Ministry arranged the technical requirements, periodic maintenance, and replacement of 26,993 AC units, as well as providing a large number of buses equipped with tracking systems.

Some six million school were printed and distributed across all schools, and 5,125 interactive screens were installed in classrooms and labs in an effort to keep pace with the developing educational field and to provide an experience that fosters creativity and innovation.

As part of its plan to expand its services and meet the demand of the increasing number of students, the Ministry inaugurated 19 new school buildings, eight in Al-Jahraa educational region, four in Al-Ahmadi, four in Al-Assima and three in Al-Farwaniya.

The new schools were designed according to state-of-the-art standards, with qualifications that meet environmental sustainability standards via solar panels that decrease reliance on traditional energy.

In an effort to create a safe and stimulating environment for students and teachers alike, the Ministry also invested in making the schools more accessible with elevators and designating special areas for people with disabilities.

The schools are fitted with 25,000 pieces of furniture for some 8,453 students and 1,918 faculty members.

Based on the approved plan on Takamul Platform, the Libraries Management at the Ministry of Education prepared 19 libraries in new schools that provide information for all grades, which helps motivate students and builds a better environment.

The Ministry also updated Sahel Platform making it easier for students and administrators to upload their data on the application, as well as prepared the information infrastructure in the new schools and distributed 922 computers, 52 attendance fingerprint devices, and 82 interactive screens in preparation for the new academic year.

The Ministry of Education appreciated the support of Kuwait's political leadership in all fields, adding that they are also working on implementing plans, which reflect Kuwait's educational vision.

Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Acting Minister of Education Dr Nader Al-Jallal congratulate teachers on the start of the 2024-2025 academic year, stressing that teachers are the main pillars in building the future generation.

Based on the academic calendar, first grade starts on September 16th, while students in elementary, middle, and high school will begin on September 17th and kindergarten will start on September 18th. (end)

aai









MENAFN15092024000071011013ID1108675336