Russian Attack On Kherson's Dniprovskyi District Leaves Two Wounded
9/15/2024 5:15:48 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, injuring two civilians.
Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“About an hour ago, the Russian occupiers attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a drone. Two people were injured in the attack,” he wrote.
According to Mrochko, the injured turned to the medical facility themselves. A 65-year-old man sustained injuries from a mine and blast, as well as shrapnel wounds. A 62-year-old man suffered injuries from shrapnel. Both victims are currently undergoing further examination.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a 60-year-old local resident died in hospital from his injuries after the Russian shelling of Kherson on September 14.
