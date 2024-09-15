Russian Attack On Kherson's Dniprovskyi District Leaves Two Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, injuring two civilians.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“About an hour ago, the Russian occupiers attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a drone. Two people were in the attack,” he wrote.

According to Mrochko, the injured turned to the medical facility themselves. A 65-year-old man sustained injuries from a mine and blast, as well as shrapnel wounds. A 62-year-old man suffered injuries from shrapnel. Both victims are currently undergoing further examination.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a 60-year-old local resident died in hospital from his injuries after the Russian shelling of Kherson on September 14.

