Oman expresses interest in using Iran’s Imam Khomeini Port exchange capabilities

(MENAFN) A business delegation from Oman recently visited Iran’s Imam Khomeini Port, situated in Khuzestan province, with a focus on exploring and expanding economic relations. The delegation, arriving in Khuzestan on Saturday, made stops at Khorramshahr and the Arvand Free Trade Zone to investigate trade opportunities in the region. The visit was marked by the signing of several cooperation agreements, as reported by the Iran Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO). The Omani representatives underscored the need for increased collaboration between the private sectors of both nations.



During their visit, the delegation explored the commercial potential of Imam Khomeini Port, which is recognized as Iran’s largest grain trading hub. Discussions included the port's capabilities for goods supply, transit, and re-exporting, along with potential private sector investments. The delegation also toured the port’s special economic zone to assess factories, processing products, and investment opportunities.



The visit aimed to familiarize the Omani delegation with the resources available at Imam Khomeini Port and to evaluate the requirements for potential investments. The Omani business representatives noted the presence of 14 free and special economic zones in Oman and expressed their interest in enhancing economic cooperation with Iran. They highlighted the importance of developing trade and commercial activities between the two countries.



In addition, the delegation visited the port’s loading and unloading facilities to understand its operational capacities. This comprehensive tour was part of their broader objective to deepen trade relations and leverage the commercial opportunities offered by Iran’s strategic port facilities.

