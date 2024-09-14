Jordan Chamber Of Industry, UNRWA Sign Agreement To Streamline Gaza Aid Delivery

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Chamber of (JCI) and on Thursday signed a cooperation agreement to facilitate logistical operations for the UN agency in Jordan and deliver vital supplies for the people in Gaza.

The agreement includes coordinating contributions from the Jordanian industrial sector, including food supplies, shelter materials, and healthcare supplies, as well as providing logistical support through warehouses and preparing relief items for distribution, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

JCI President Fathi Jaghbir emphasised the importance of alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people amid the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza, highlighting that Jordanian industrialists swiftly responded, contributing over $80 million in cash and in-kind donations to support the resilience of the people in Gaza.

The "Wafaa Al Dayn" campaign, launched by chambers of industry across the Kingdom, continues to gather support, he noted.

Jaghbir commended UNRWA's efforts in delivering essential aid to the Palestinian people, noting that the agreement marks a "crucial" step in supporting Gaza's residents.

Jaghbir also highlighted the chamber's role as a coordination hub, with a dedicated team managing industrial contributions in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation and international organisations operating in the Gaza Strip.

Head of Central Support Services at UNRWA Hanan Cherki stressed the significance of the partnership, describing it a "strategic and vital step" in addressing the difficult living conditions faced by the people of Gaza.