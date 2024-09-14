Government Scraps Minimum Export Price On Onions To Boost Exports

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 14 (KNN)

In a move that could significantly impact India's agricultural sector, the government has eliminated the minimum export price (MEP) for onions, effective immediately.

This decision, announced on Friday through a notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), removes the previously set threshold of USD 550 per tonne for onion exports.

The scrapping of the MEP is seen as a strategic step to capitalize on the current international conditions, where there is reportedly a glut of onions.



By removing this price floor, Indian farmers will now have the flexibility to compete more effectively in the global market, potentially leading to increased exports and better returns for producers.

This policy shift comes at a crucial time, just ahead of assembly elections in Maharashtra, one of India's key onion-producing states.



The timing has led some observers to speculate about the political implications of the decision, as it could potentially boost farmer sentiment in the region.

The government's move is expected to have several positive outcomes. Firstly, it will create increased export opportunities. With no minimum price restriction, Indian onion exporters can now offer more competitive prices in the international market. This could lead to a significant boost in onion exports from India.

Secondly, this decision is likely to result in better returns for farmers. The ability to sell at market-determined prices could lead to improved income for onion growers, especially when domestic prices are low. This flexibility allows farmers to take advantage of favourable international market conditions.

Thirdly, this policy change could contribute to market stabilisation. By allowing excess produce to be exported more freely, the policy might help balance domestic supply and demand, potentially stabilizing prices for consumers. This could lead to a more efficient onion market overall.

Industry experts believe this decision will promote onion exports and provide a much-needed boost to the agricultural sector.



However, it remains to be seen how this will impact domestic onion prices and availability in the long term. The balance between export promotion and domestic supply will be crucial to monitor.

The DGFT notification states that this removal of the MEP condition is effective immediately and will remain in place "until further orders," suggesting that the government may reassess the situation based on market dynamics in the future.



This approach allows for flexibility in policy implementation based on evolving market conditions.

As this story develops, stakeholders across the agricultural supply chain will be closely monitoring its effects on both the domestic and international onion markets.



The impact of this decision on farmers' incomes, export volumes, and domestic onion prices will be key indicators of its success in the coming months.

(KNN Bureau)