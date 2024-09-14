MSME Ministry Hosts Exhibition-Trade Fair For Artisans Under PM Vishwakarma Scheme

(MENAFN- KNN India) Ludhiana, Sep 14 (KNN)

The Union of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has organised a three-day and trade fair at the Punjab Trade Centre in Ludhiana, showcasing the work of artisans and craftsmen under the Prime Vishwakarma Scheme.

The event, which commenced on Thursday, is set to conclude on Saturday.

The PM Vishwakarma scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 last year, aims to support craftspeople engaged in 18 traditional trades.

The initiative offers a comprehensive package including formal recognition, training programs, financial assistance, and marketing support for artisans and craftsmen across India.

Sanjeev Chawla, Additional Development Commissioner, Ministry of MSME, inaugurated the fair, which features approximately 70 stalls allocated to artisans and craftspeople from various districts of Punjab.

The event serves as a platform for beneficiaries to showcase their products and access marketing opportunities.

The PM Vishwakarma scheme provides basic and advanced training for artisans, along with toolkits valued up to Rs 15,000.

It also offers loans of up to Rs 3 lakh at a subsidised interest rate of 5 per cent per annum, as well as marketing support and incentives for digital transactions.

As part of the event, ministry officials visited the stalls and engaged with participants, encouraging them to utilise the scheme's benefits.

A seminar was also conducted to explain various aspects of the national scheme, with Ishita Thaman, Assistant Director of MSME, Ludhiana, delivering a presentation on the initiative.

Thaman highlighted that the exhibition-cum-trade fair aims to provide marketing support to exhibitors.

She also noted the presence of stalls set up by banking institutions and the skilling department to offer additional support to artisans. Furthermore, provisions have been made for on-site registration of new beneficiaries through common service centers.

This event underscores the government's efforts to promote and preserve traditional crafts while empowering artisans with modern tools and market access.

(KNN Bureau)