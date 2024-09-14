Invaders Not Demining Left Bank District Of Mariupol, Where Lot Of Ammunition Concentrated

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The occupiers do not demine the Left district of Mariupol, where a large amount of ammunition is concentrated, which is periodically discovered by local residents.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Mariupol City Council in Telegram .

“In the occupied city, explosive devices have been repeatedly found in playgrounds, yards, beaches, and even in damaged apartments. The situation is particularly acute in the Left Bank district of the city. The Russians have been shelling it particularly densely, but the invaders have not been able to demine it for more than two years of occupation,” the statement said.

It is noted that local residents recorded ammunition at the intersection of Azovstalska and Volodymyrska streets. An explosive object was also found near the water station. Earlier, two munitions were found on the left bank beach.

“In Mariupol , there have been several reports of children being injured as a result of the detonation of ammunition, but the occupation pseudo-administration continues to turn a blind eye to the problem,” the city council added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, near the occupied Mariupol, the Russian training camp was spotted replenishing, and training at the training ground has also intensified.

