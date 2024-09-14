Kuwait Oil Up To USD 74.01 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price rose by 85 cents to USD 74.01 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared with USD 73.16 pb the previous day, said Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Saturday. At international markets, futures fell by 36 cents to USD 71.61 pb, and West Texas Intermediate crude went down by 32 cents to USD 68.65 pb. (end) km

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.