Kuwait Oil Up To USD 74.01 Pb - KPC


9/14/2024 5:15:02 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price rose by 85 cents to USD 74.01 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared with USD 73.16 pb the previous day, said Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.
At international markets, brent crude futures fell by 36 cents to USD 71.61 pb, and West Texas Intermediate crude went down by 32 cents to USD 68.65 pb. (end)
