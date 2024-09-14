Wife Of Kesar Pan Masala's Owner Dies In Road Accident In UP

(MENAFN- IANS) Etawah, Sep 14 (IANS) Preeti Makheja, wife of Harish Makheja, the owner of the renowned Kesar Pan Masala company from Kanpur, tragically lost her life in a road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Etawah.

The accident occurred late on Friday night when the tyre of their car suddenly burst, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Preeti Makheja was travelling along with the wife of prominent Kanpur liquor businessman Tilak Raj Sharma and a driver.

The other passengers, including Tilak Raj Sharma's wife and the driver, sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Saifai Medical College for treatment.

Reports suggest that Harish Makheja and Tilak Raj Sharma, along with their families, were en route to Agra to attend a private function when the accident occurred near the Karhal toll at 79 Mainpuri.

Preeti's son, Piyush Makheja, revealed that it was raining heavily at the time of the incident, and the car was speeding when the tyre burst, leading to the fatal accident.

Upon receiving news of the crash, local police arrived at the scene, retrieved the body, and sent it for post-mortem.

Mainpuri BJP District President Alok Gupta confirmed the details of the incident, stating that the car overturned, resulting in Preeti Makheja's death.

The family, closely related to Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, has been left devastated by the tragedy.