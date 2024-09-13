Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Central of Kuwait: Fitch affirms Kuwait's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at "AA-" with a stable outlook.

CAIRO -- Comorian President Azali Assoumani is slightly in a knife attack while attending a funeral.

BEIRUT -- An Israeli air attack on a town in southeast Lebanon kills one person and injures seven others.

WASHINGTON -- The US Central Command forces launch air raid on eastern Syria, killing a member of the so-called Islamic State.

WASHINGTON -- US Central Command: A joint raid with the Iraqi security forces killed 14 IS operatives in western Iraq on 29 August.

NEW DELHI -- Two Indian soldiers are killed and two others injured in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir state. (end) gb