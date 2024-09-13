Techmediabreaks Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) Closes First Tranche Of Non-Brokered Private Placement

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) , a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications platform, announced on Thursday that it has successfully closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising $961,863.94. The company issued 28,290,116 units at $0.034 per unit, with each unit including one common share and one warrant, allowing the purchase of an additional share at $0.055 for the next 24 months. Proceeds will be used to market Sekur's privacy solutions in the U.S., support the Q4 2024 launch of Sekur Enterprise, and for general corporate purposes.
To view the full press release, visit
About Sekur Private Data Ltd.
Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure and private communications. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data Ltd. sells its products through its own website, approved distributors and telecommunications companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to SWISF are available in the company's newsroom at
About TechMediaWire
TechMediaWire
(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
TechMediaWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
TechMediaWire is powered by IBN
MENAFN13092024000224011066ID1108671627
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.