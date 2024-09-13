Bali Launches App To Attract Public Interest In EV

(MENAFN- IANS) Jakarta, Sep 13 (IANS) Indonesia's Bali regional has launched a monitoring application system named Electric Vehicle Information Center that aims to help the public with the use of EVs and attract people to switch to electric transportation.

The app was launched on Thursday during the Periklindo Electric Vehicle held in Bali province, Xinhua news agency reported.

Head of the Bali Agency, I Gde Wayan Samsi Gunarta, stated on Friday that the reluctance to adopt electric (EVs) persists among many people due to concerns over insufficient distance capacity and the fear of battery depletion during travel.

"Some people even said they were afraid to get electric shock if their electric cars were exposed to water. Such fears have made them reluctant to switch to EVs. This app aims to alleviate such fears by providing reliable information about EVs and their safety in various conditions," Gunarta said.

He added that the app would be managed independently business-to-business and could be accessed by all dealers in Bali.